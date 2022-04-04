Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

SGMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.10.

SGMO opened at $6.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.48. Sangamo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.08. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 161.05% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,662,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,472,000 after buying an additional 372,615 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

