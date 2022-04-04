Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sasol from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

NYSE SSL traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $24.57. 1,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,395. Sasol has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sasol by 1,512.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

