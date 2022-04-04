SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SB Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $19.25. 52 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,392. SB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

SB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SBFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $15.67 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that SB Financial Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.69%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBFG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,897,000. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 48,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SB Financial Group by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. 44.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management solutions. The company offers checking, savings, e-services, mortgage loans, mortgage applications, mortgage tool, credit cards, and loans and lines services. It also provides investment and asset management, retirement services, insurance, business succession planning, and brokerage services.

