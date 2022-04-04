Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €185.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €185.00 ($203.30) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($181.32) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($192.31) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($169.23) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($164.84) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €163.08 ($179.21).

Shares of EPA SU traded up €2.22 ($2.44) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €154.38 ($169.65). 977,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12-month low of €64.88 ($71.30) and a 12-month high of €76.34 ($83.89). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €145.86 and a 200 day moving average price of €152.67.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

