Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Shares of STNG stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -9.32%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $5,146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2,008.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 276,087 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 262,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 895,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,608,000 after buying an additional 247,474 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $2,828,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 797.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 152,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

