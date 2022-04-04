SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

SeaChange International stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 34.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 34,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in SeaChange International by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 39,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

