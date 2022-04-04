SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SEAC. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaChange International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.
SeaChange International stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.17. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.44.
SeaChange International Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Middle East, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.
