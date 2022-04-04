Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, January 17th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $34.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.97. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

In related news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

