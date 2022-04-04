SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,545 ($20.24) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.37) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.60) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.14) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.36) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.38).

SGRO opened at GBX 1,357.50 ($17.78) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,289.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,312.01. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 948.20 ($12.42) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($19.75). The firm has a market cap of £16.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

