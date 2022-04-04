Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $91.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,666,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,378,000 after buying an additional 160,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

