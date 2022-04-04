SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of SemiLEDs stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,749. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.37. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.02.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative net margin of 48.75% and a negative return on equity of 89.28%. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter.
About SemiLEDs (Get Rating)
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
