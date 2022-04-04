Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Peyer acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 300,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,246.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNSE stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 30.38 and a current ratio of 30.38. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.05.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

