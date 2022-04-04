Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd Buys 29,015 Shares

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 29,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,472.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 17,429 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,426,215.07.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80.

NYSE SXT opened at $85.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.93. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $106.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.86.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

