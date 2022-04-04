Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $85.72 on Thursday. Sensient Technologies has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $106.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average is $90.86.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

In related news, Director Sharad P. Jain bought 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 20,523 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,633,630.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 67,467 shares of company stock worth $5,559,372. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 72.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 92.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 205.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensient Technologies (Get Rating)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.