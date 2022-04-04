ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of ServiceNow from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $686.52.

Shares of NOW traded up $21.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $570.14. 28,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,856. The firm has a market cap of $114.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 481.31, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $562.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.66.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% during the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

