Sfmg LLC Buys 253 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after purchasing an additional 133,077 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after purchasing an additional 44,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,554 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $145.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.10 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average is $152.44.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

