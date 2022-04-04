Sfmg LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sfmg LLC cut its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MSCI by 1,168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the third quarter valued at $245,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $516.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $511.58 and a 200-day moving average of $577.24. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.97 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $610.57.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

