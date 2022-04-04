Sfmg LLC Has $605,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after acquiring an additional 617,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 126.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after acquiring an additional 200,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after buying an additional 815,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $180.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

