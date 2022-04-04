Sfmg LLC Has $752,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 692,886 shares of company stock valued at $189,226,239 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $292.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $278.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $295.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.04.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Profile (Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.