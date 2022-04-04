Sfmg LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 816 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5,012.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $60.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.85. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $20.14 and a one year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 23.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 95.92%.

DVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.94.

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 17,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $1,019,546.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 9,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total value of $529,614.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,834 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

