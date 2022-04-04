Sfmg LLC Purchases 872 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,848 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX stock opened at $60.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.05.

TJX Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.