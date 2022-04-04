Sfmg LLC Sells 407 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sfmg LLC cut its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 6.8% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XEL. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

