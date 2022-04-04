Sfmg LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $2,937,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 98,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.68.

STZ opened at $233.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.74 and a 200-day moving average of $228.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -779.03, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.35 and a 1-year high of $258.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,013.33%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

