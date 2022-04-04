SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF) PT Lowered to CHF 150

SFS Group (OTCMKTS:SFSLF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by UBS Group from CHF 155 to CHF 150 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of SFS Group stock remained flat at $$114.80 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.80. SFS Group has a 1-year low of $91.40 and a 1-year high of $114.80.
SFS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SFS Group (SFSLF)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SFS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.