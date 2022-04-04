Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for NWF Group (LON:NWF)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of NWF Group (LON:NWF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON NWF opened at GBX 230 ($3.01) on Thursday. NWF Group has a one year low of GBX 182.50 ($2.39) and a one year high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 209.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 208.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £113.01 million and a P/E ratio of 115.00.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.60%.

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 25 depots.

