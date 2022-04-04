Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of i(x) Net Zero (LON:IX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports.
i(x) Net Zero stock remained flat at $GBX 72.20 ($0.95) on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,911 shares. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 71 ($0.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 78 ($1.02).
About i(x) Net Zero (Get Rating)
Read More
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for i(x) Net Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i(x) Net Zero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.