Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SIEN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sientra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sientra in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sientra presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.71.

NASDAQ:SIEN opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.05. Sientra has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sientra will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sientra by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sientra by 3,231.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sientra by 135.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sientra by 41.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc operates as a medical aesthetics company, which engages in developing and commercializing plastic surgery implantable devices. It operates through two reportable segments: Breast Products and miraDry. The Breast Products segment focuses on sales of its breast implants, tissue expanders and scar management products under the brands Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan and BIOCORNEUM.

