Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $24.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.12. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.86%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 18.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 29.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.5% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

