Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.31

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 25677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGML shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18.
Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)
Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
