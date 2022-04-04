Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.31

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $16.07, with a volume of 25677 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SGML shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

