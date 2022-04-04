SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.25. 60,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,032. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.24 and a 200 day moving average of $68.77.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

