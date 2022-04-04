SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARKG. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKG traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $48.87. The stock had a trading volume of 99,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,803. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $94.14.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.