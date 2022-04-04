SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.97. 168,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,258,008. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

About Enterprise Products Partners (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.