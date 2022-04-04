SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $346,000 Position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 233.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 2,911,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,453 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,677,000 after acquiring an additional 241,302 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,885,000 after acquiring an additional 97,530 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 170,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 82,998 shares during the period. Finally, Main Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 220,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 46,045 shares during the period.

Shares of SHYG traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,851. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $46.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87.

