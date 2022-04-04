SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $201,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 450.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Linde by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,398,000 after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Linde by 90.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Shares of LIN traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $321.34. 18,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.06. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $267.51 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.53.

About Linde (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.