SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.25. The stock had a trading volume of 60,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,032. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 314.90%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on O. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

