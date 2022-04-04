SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,491,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,826,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $148.36. 366,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,156,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.27 and a 52-week high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.