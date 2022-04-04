Signaturefd LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.54 on Monday. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

