Signaturefd LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
NASDAQ ARHS opened at $8.54 on Monday. Arhaus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.57.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Analysts forecast that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arhaus Profile (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
