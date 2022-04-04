Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.58. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $27.21 and a 52 week high of $67.49.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 124.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 10.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 440,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,070,000 after acquiring an additional 43,413 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth about $2,200,000.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

