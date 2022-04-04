Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Jonestrading lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered Silverback Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SBTX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. Silverback Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 155.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

