Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Given a C$6.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) has been given a C$6.50 price target by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 41.00% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.10 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,688. Silvercorp Metals has a one year low of C$3.95 and a one year high of C$8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of C$816.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.88.

Silvercorp Metals ( TSE:SVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$74.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Silvercorp Metals (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.