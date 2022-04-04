Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Shares of SFNC opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Simmons First National has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $32.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Simmons First National will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Simmons First National by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.