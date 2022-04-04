Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.25.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $51.76 on Thursday. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.87.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after buying an additional 62,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,023 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 419,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 86,968 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

