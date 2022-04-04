SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

NYSE:SITC opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.60.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

