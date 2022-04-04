SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.46.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.99. 17,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,484. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39.

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

