SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

SLR Senior Investment stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. SLR Senior Investment has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

SLR Senior Investment ( NASDAQ:SUNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLR Senior Investment will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SLR Senior Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in SLR Senior Investment by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

