Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,733 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of SLV opened at $22.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Silver Trust (SLV)
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.