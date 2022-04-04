Smith Anglin Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 9,733 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $22.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day moving average of $21.83. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

