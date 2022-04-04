Smith Anglin Financial LLC Invests $290,000 in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Southern by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Southern by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $74.12 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.12 and a 52 week high of $74.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

