Smith Anglin Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $64.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 2.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

