Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of Smurfit Kappa Group stock opened at $44.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.83. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.767 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 2.21%.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

