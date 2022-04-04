Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Societal CDMO (NASDAQ:SCTL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of SCTL opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $101.56 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Societal CDMO has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $3.29.

Societal CDMO, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging for various therapeutic dosage forms primarily in the small molecule therapeutic development in the United States and internationally. It offers its products in the form of oral solid doses, sterile injectables, oral liquids, tablets, topicals, liquid/powder filled capsules, ophthalmic droppers, liposomes, and nano/microparticles, as well as in the areas of aseptic fill/finish, lyophilization, packaging, and logistics services.

