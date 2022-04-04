SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,765 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 250.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a current ratio of 22.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

